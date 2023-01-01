$32,279+ tax & licensing
$32,279
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Kia Sorento
SXL - AWD - INFINITY AUDIO - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
91,999KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10409853
- Stock #: 412266
- VIN: 5XYPKDA56JG412266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 412266
- Mileage 91,999 KM
Vehicle Description
19" Chrome Wheels
Chrome Side Moulding
7 Passenger Seating
Premium Nappa Leather Seats
Premium Nappa Centre Console
50/50 Folding 3rd Row Seats
3rd Row Climate Ventilation
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Electronic Park Brake
360 Degree Camera
Front Collision Warning System
Lane Keep Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Leather Seats
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
Infinity Premium Audio System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Rear Window Sunshades
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
Roof Rails
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rain Sensor
Eco/ Sport Available Driving Modes
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.3L - 6 Cylinder Engine
290hp/ 252lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
