2018 Kia Sportage

87,331 KM

Details Description

$29,786

+ tax & licensing
$29,786

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX - AWD - LOW KMS - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE

2018 Kia Sportage

EX - AWD - LOW KMS - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$29,786

+ taxes & licensing

87,331KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10280826
  Stock #: 325319
  VIN: KNDPNCAC8J7325319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,331 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive


Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
Roof Rails
Power Folding Mirrors
Chrome Door Handles
18" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Eco, Sport, Normal, Drive Modes
Hill Descent Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
2.4L - 6 Cylinder Engine
181hp/ 175lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

