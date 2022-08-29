$26,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
O'Brians Automotive
815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4
$26,998
- Listing ID: 9044338
- Stock #: 15972A
- VIN: KNDPMCAC0J7429077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15972A
- Mileage 95,190 KM
Vehicle Description
Want more room? Want more style? This Kia Sportage LX is the vehicle for you. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Kia Sportage LX. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Kia is in a class of its own. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Kia Sportage LX is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Kia Sportage LX is a perfect addition to any home.
Vehicle Features
