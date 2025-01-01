Menu
2018 Lexus NX

153,900 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Lexus NX

NX 300

12622806

2018 Lexus NX

NX 300

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBARBZ4J2168572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2018 Lexus NX