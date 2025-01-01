2018 Lexus NX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=pointer-events-none h-px w-px aria-hidden=true data-edge=true> </div><article class=text-token-text-primary w-full dir=auto data-testid=conversation-turn-4 data-scroll-anchor=true><div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 [--thread-content-margin:--spacing(4)] @[37rem]:[--thread-content-margin:--spacing(6)] @[72rem]:[--thread-content-margin:--spacing(16)] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:32rem] @[34rem]:[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @[64rem]:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto flex max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden tabindex=-1><div class=group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal [.text-message+&]:mt-5 dir=auto data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=c4ed52ab-d844-44d2-aac7-b418d0dbe361 data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]><div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert w-full break-words light> </div></div></div></div><div class=flex min-h-[46px] justify-start><div class=touch:-me-2 touch:-ms-3.5 -ms-2.5 -me-1 flex items-center p-1 select-none -mt-1 w-full duration-[1.5s] focus-within:transition-none hover:transition-none pointer-events-none [mask-image:linear-gradient(to_right,black_33%,transparent_66%)] [mask-size:300%_100%] [mask-position:100%_0%] motion-safe:transition-[mask-position] group-hover/turn-messages:pointer-events-auto group-hover/turn-messages:[mask-position:0_0] group-focus-within/turn-messages:pointer-events-auto group-focus-within/turn-messages:[mask-position:0_0] has-data-[state=open]:pointer-events-auto has-data-[state=open]:[mask-position:0_0]> </div></div></div><div class=absolute><div class=flex items-center justify-center> </div></div></div></div></div></article>

2018 Lexus NX

153,900 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Lexus NX

NX 300

Watch This Vehicle
12731169

2018 Lexus NX

NX 300

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1752013359
  2. 1752013359
  3. 1752013359
  4. 1752013359
  5. 1752013359
  6. 1752013359
  7. 1752013359
  8. 1752013359
  9. 1752013359
  10. 1752013359
  11. 1752013359
  12. 1752013359
  13. 1752013359
  14. 1752013359
  15. 1752013359
  16. 1752013359
  17. 1752013359
  18. 1752013359
  19. 1752013359
  20. 1752013359
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBARBZ4J2168572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,900 KM

Vehicle Description

    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 111,676 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Honda Civic LX 112,498 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Dodge Challenger GT 127,191 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2018 Lexus NX