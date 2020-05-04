715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2018 Mazda Mazda3 GT Certified. *Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege. *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Mazda3 GT, 4D Hatchback, I4, 6-Speed, FWD, Leather, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. *This Mazda3 GT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Mazda GT Mazda3 I4 6-Speed. *Reviews:* The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca
