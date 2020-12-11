+ taxes & licensing
306-270-0522
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
306-270-0522
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS Hatchback 2.0L 56,840KM
** GIFT 2 WAY REMOTE STARTER ** ($750 value UNTIL Jan 10th)
*FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED*
$15,999
No Extra Fees
WITH WARRANTY
*Call/Text for appointment
(Open on Sundays)
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1
306-270-0522
306-955-5566
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Sunroof
-Heated seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Remote Start
-Back-up camera
-Push to Start Button
-Keyless Entry
-Traction and Stability Controls
-Heated Front Seats
-ABS
-Cruise Control
-Rear Defrost
-Child Safety Locks
-Daytime Running Lights
-Keyless Entry
-Power Door Locks
-Heated Mirrors
-Power Mirror(s)
-Pass-Through Rear Seat
-Bucket Seats
-Power Steering
-Adjustable Steering Wheel
-Traction Control
-Power Windows
-Intermittent Wipers
-Satellite Radio
-MP3 Player
-Heated Front Seat(s)
-Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
-Steering Wheel Audio Controls
-Engine Immobilizer
-Automatic Headlights
-Driver Vanity Mirror
-Passenger Vanity Mirror
-Leather Steering Wheel
-Remote Trunk Release
-Tire Pressure Monitor
-Bluetooth Connection
-Stability Control
-Brake Assist
-Keyless Start
-Auxiliary Audio Input
-Rear Bench Seat
-Driver Air Bag
-Passenger Air Bag
-Front Side Air Bag
-Front Head Air Bag
-Rear Head Air Bag
-Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3