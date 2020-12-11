Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

56,840 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

Sport GS

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

56,840KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6352880
  VIN: JM1BN1L76J1157892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica (Blue)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,840 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS Hatchback 2.0L 56,840KM

** GIFT 2 WAY REMOTE STARTER ** ($750 value UNTIL Jan 10th)

*FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED*

$15,999
No Extra Fees
WITH WARRANTY

*Call/Text for appointment
(Open on Sundays)
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

306-270-0522
306-955-5566

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Sunroof
-Heated seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Remote Start
-Back-up camera
-Push to Start Button
-Keyless Entry
-Traction and Stability Controls
-Heated Front Seats
-ABS
-Cruise Control
-Rear Defrost
-Child Safety Locks
-Daytime Running Lights
-Keyless Entry
-Power Door Locks
-Heated Mirrors
-Power Mirror(s)
-Pass-Through Rear Seat
-Bucket Seats
-Power Steering
-Adjustable Steering Wheel
-Traction Control
-Power Windows
-Intermittent Wipers
-Satellite Radio
-MP3 Player
-Heated Front Seat(s)
-Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
-Steering Wheel Audio Controls
-Engine Immobilizer
-Automatic Headlights
-Driver Vanity Mirror
-Passenger Vanity Mirror
-Leather Steering Wheel
-Remote Trunk Release
-Tire Pressure Monitor
-Bluetooth Connection
-Stability Control
-Brake Assist
-Keyless Start
-Auxiliary Audio Input
-Rear Bench Seat
-Driver Air Bag
-Passenger Air Bag
-Front Side Air Bag
-Front Head Air Bag
-Rear Head Air Bag
-Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Window grid antenna
Back-Up Camera
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
50 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: 205/60R16 AS
52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSm) Blind Spot Sensor
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, HMI commander switch, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, 2 USB inputs a...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

