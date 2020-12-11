2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Wheels w/Silver Accents Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 50 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Wheels: 16" Alloy Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Tires: 205/60R16 AS 52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSm) Blind Spot Sensor Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, HMI commander switch, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, 2 USB inputs a...

