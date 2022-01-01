Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

41,752 KM

Details Description Features

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 - 4MATIC,Htd.Seats/Wheel,Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 - 4MATIC,Htd.Seats/Wheel,Nav

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 8122756
  2. 8122756
  3. 8122756
  4. 8122756
  5. 8122756
  6. 8122756
  7. 8122756
  8. 8122756
  9. 8122756
  10. 8122756
  11. 8122756
  12. 8122756
  13. 8122756
  14. 8122756
  15. 8122756
  16. 8122756
  17. 8122756
  18. 8122756
  19. 8122756
  20. 8122756
  21. 8122756
  22. 8122756
  23. 8122756
  24. 8122756
  25. 8122756
  26. 8122756
  27. 8122756
  28. 8122756
  29. 8122756
  30. 8122756
  31. 8122756
  32. 8122756
  33. 8122756
  34. 8122756
  35. 8122756
  36. 8122756
  37. 8122756
  38. 8122756
  39. 8122756
  40. 8122756
  41. 8122756
  42. 8122756
Contact Seller

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

41,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8122756
  • Stock #: E6048A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,752 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Twin 5-Spoke, Valet Function.*These Packages Will Make Your Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 the Envy of Onlookers*Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: 225/50R17 All-Season, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Fog Lamps.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2016 Dodge Charger SXT
 91,312 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 108,120 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 Limite...
 50,624 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory