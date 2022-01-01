2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
+ taxes & licensing
This Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Twin 5-Spoke, Valet Function.*These Packages Will Make Your Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 the Envy of Onlookers*Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: 225/50R17 All-Season, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Fog Lamps.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3