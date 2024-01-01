$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE - Heated Seats
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE - Heated Seats
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,384KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AT4AAXJZ616550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,384 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, SiriusXM!
The Eclipse Cross effortlessly combines striking design with advanced technology inspired by an athlete stance, its vibrant and confident styling stands out in any crowd. This 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is for sale today.
The sharply sculpted character line creates the appearance that this Eclipse Cross was carved from a single block of metal. With a gorgeous profile, aggressive front end styling and sculpted body lines, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is ready to turn heads. This compact SUV is definitely not generic, with futuristic technology, a fuel efficient yet powerful motor, and an intelligent drivetrain with adaptable handling. If you need next level tech and irresistible style, look no further than this impressive Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. This SUV has 135,384 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Eclipse Cross's trim level is SE S-AWC. Upgrade to this Eclipse Cross SE and be treated to a whole new range of additional options that include power heated side mirrors with power folding and turn signals, a chrome grille, rain detecting wipers, a 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth and a 7 inch display, smartphone connectivity, voice control, SiriusXM satellite radio, a leather and piano black surface steering wheel, dual zone automatic air conditioning, premium fabric seat trim, power door lock and tailgate lock, remote tailgate lease, blind spot sensors, lane change assist, rear collision alert, rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.09 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Email Budget Auto Centre
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse