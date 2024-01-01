Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!</b><br> <br> For something a little different, this Mitsubishi Outlander is an excellent crossover for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd. This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is for sale today. <br> <br>This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, theres plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This SUV has 123,300 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Outlanders trim level is ES. The ES trim makes this versatile Outlander an incredible value. It comes standard with a 7-inch smartphone link display audio system with SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a Bluetooth phone interface and streaming audio, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$134.62</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

123,300 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 10948148
  2. 10948148
  3. 10948148
  4. 10948148
  5. 10948148
  6. 10948148
  7. 10948148
  8. 10948148
  9. 10948148
  10. 10948148
  11. 10948148
  12. 10948148
  13. 10948148
  14. 10948148
  15. 10948148
  16. 10948148
  17. 10948148
  18. 10948148
  19. 10948148
  20. 10948148
  21. 10948148
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A37JZ609494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

For something a little different, this Mitsubishi Outlander is an excellent crossover for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd. This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is for sale today.

This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This SUV has 123,300 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Outlander's trim level is ES. The ES trim makes this versatile Outlander an incredible value. It comes standard with a 7-inch smartphone link display audio system with SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a Bluetooth phone interface and streaming audio, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Nissan Rogue SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 113,045 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Dodge Journey GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 153,052 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport - Bluetooth - Power Windows for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport - Bluetooth - Power Windows 93,181 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander