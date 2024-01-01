$19,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
123,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A37JZ609494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
For something a little different, this Mitsubishi Outlander is an excellent crossover for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd. This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is for sale today.
This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This SUV has 123,300 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outlander's trim level is ES. The ES trim makes this versatile Outlander an incredible value. It comes standard with a 7-inch smartphone link display audio system with SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a Bluetooth phone interface and streaming audio, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander