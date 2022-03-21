2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,831 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 1 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8791730

8791730 Stock #: 600628

600628 VIN: JA4AZ2A31JZ600628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 600628

Mileage 93,185 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.