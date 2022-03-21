Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

93,185 KM

Details Description Features

$28,831

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,831

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWD - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWD - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8791730
  2. 8791730
  3. 8791730
  4. 8791730
  5. 8791730
  6. 8791730
  7. 8791730
  8. 8791730
  9. 8791730
  10. 8791730
  11. 8791730
  12. 8791730
  13. 8791730
  14. 8791730
  15. 8791730
  16. 8791730
  17. 8791730
  18. 8791730
  19. 8791730
  20. 8791730
  21. 8791730
  22. 8791730
  23. 8791730
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,831

+ taxes & licensing

93,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8791730
  • Stock #: 600628
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A31JZ600628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 600628
  • Mileage 93,185 KM

Vehicle Description


Heated Front Leather Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

All Wheel Drive

Blind Spot Monitoring

Moonroof

360 Degree Camera

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

USB Input

Power Drivers Seat

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

18" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission

2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2010 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 292,240 KM
$27,681 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 109,745 KM
$52,989 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XL L...
 82,850 KM
$19,855 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory