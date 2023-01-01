2018 Nissan Altima

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 9 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10230158

10230158 Stock #: P39406C

P39406C VIN: 1N4AL3AP4JC200247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,953 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.