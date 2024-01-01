$14,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 S - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 S - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,567KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3APXJC103795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning!
This Nissan Altima is a capable sedan with desirable options and a roomy, comfortable cabin. This 2018 Nissan Altima is for sale today.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2018 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 159,567 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is S. The S trim adds some nice features to this Altima. It comes with remote start, a rearview camera, heated front seats, an upgraded audio system with Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, steering wheel-mounted audio control, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic headlights, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $100.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2018 Nissan Altima