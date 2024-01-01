$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Nissan Kicks
S
2018 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,373KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU1JL527878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 156,373 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 NISSAN KICKS SV FWD for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2018 Nissan Kicks S 156,373 KM 3N1CP5CU1JL527878
SASKATCHEWAN REGISTERED
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER!
BACKUP CAMERA
CRUISE CONTROL
**2018 Nissan Kicks SV FWD: Dynamic and Stylish at North Point Auto Sales, Saskatoon**
Introducing the 2018 Nissan Kicks SV FWD, available at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. This compact SUV combines modern design, efficient performance, and practicality, making it an excellent choice for urban driving. With 156,373 kilometres, a distinctive orange exterior, and a comfortable grey interior, this vehicle is ready for new adventures.
**Key Features:**
- **Stylish Orange Exterior:** The vibrant orange exterior not only makes a bold statement but also ensures visibility and style on the road.
- **Comfortable Grey Interior:** The grey interior offers a clean and modern look, with comfortable seating and user-friendly controls for an enjoyable driving experience.
- **Efficient FWD Performance:** The front-wheel-drive system provides excellent fuel efficiency and reliable handling, ideal for city driving and daily commutes.
- **Compact SUV Versatility:** The Nissan Kicks SV offers ample cargo space and versatile seating arrangements, perfect for transporting passengers and belongings with ease.
- **Low Kilometers:** With only 156,373 kilometres, this vehicle is in great condition and ready for many more journeys ahead.
**Financing Options:**
In-House Financing:** We provide flexible in-house financing solutions, making it easier for you to purchase the vehicle that meets your needs and budget.
Customized Financing:** Our finance team is dedicated to helping you find a personalized financing plan, that caters to your specific financial situation.
New to Canada Program:** We offer a special program for newcomers to Canada, helping you build credit and secure a reliable vehicle with ease.
Free Delivery:** Enjoy the convenience of free delivery across Western Canada, bringing your new Nissan Kicks directly to your doorstep.
**Hashtags:**
#NissanKicks #CompactSUV #OrangeExterior #GreyInterior #UrbanDriving #InHouseFinancing #CustomizedFinancing #NewToCanada #FreeDelivery #NorthPointAutoSales #Saskatoon
Explore the vibrant and efficient 2018 Nissan Kicks SV FWD at North Point Auto Sales. This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets and offers a stylish and comfortable ride. Visit us today and take advantage of our financing options and free delivery service!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PP2562
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2018 Nissan Kicks