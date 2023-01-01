Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

103,800 KM

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

SL Leather, Remote start, Panoramic sunroof, Heated steering wheel and seats, Back-up camera, Navigation

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

103,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467192
  • Stock #: T39457
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXJN134097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,800 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 NISSAN MURANO SV with 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder V60 -inc: remote engine start, Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) and all wheel drive. It has Cruise Control, Leather, Remote start, Panoramic sunroof, Heated steering wheel and seats, Back-up camera, Navigation, and for more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

