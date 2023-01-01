$27,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-491-7275
2018 Nissan Murano
SL Leather, Remote start, Panoramic sunroof, Heated steering wheel and seats, Back-up camera, Navigation
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10467192
- Stock #: T39457
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXJN134097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,800 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 NISSAN MURANO SV with 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder V60 -inc: remote engine start, Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) and all wheel drive. It has Cruise Control, Leather, Remote start, Panoramic sunroof, Heated steering wheel and seats, Back-up camera, Navigation, and for more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.