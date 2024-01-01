$21,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
Platinum - AWD - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - REMOTE START - NAV - PANORAMIC ROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO
2018 Nissan Murano
Platinum - AWD - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - REMOTE START - NAV - PANORAMIC ROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,800KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH7JN142044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 142044
- Mileage 147,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Top-of-the-Line Model! - Exceptional Condition - Perfect Family SUV!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Remote Start
- Navigation System w/ Voice Recognition
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- NissanConnect Services
- Bird's-Eye-View & Rearview Cameras
- Blind Spot Warning
- Intelligent Driver Alertness
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- 11-Speaker Bose Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer
- Motion-Activated Liftgate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- 20-Inch Alloy Wheels
- 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/nissan/ca/2018-murano.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
