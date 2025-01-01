$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Nissan Murano
2018 Nissan Murano
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,862KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MG8JN140195
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,862 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 153,262 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 38,956 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 87,210 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2018 Nissan Murano