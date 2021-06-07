Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

31,690 KM

Details

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

S

2018 Nissan Murano

S

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

31,690KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7195223
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MG9JN134065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,690 KM

Vehicle Description

MAX MOTORS AUTO SALES LTD.
2018 NISSAN MURANO S 3.5L 31,690KM

$28,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty

*Call/Text for appointment
(Open on Sundays)
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

306-955-5566

306-361-6889


VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Back-up Camera
-Touchscreen
-Power Heated Mirrors
-Push Button
-Steering Wheel Controls
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-USB/Aux Input
-and more...

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-XXXX

306-270-0522

