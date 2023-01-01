$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
SL ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
108,058KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9548332
- Stock #: PP1873
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2JN179888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 108,058 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2018 NISSAN MURANO for Sale in Saskatoon. ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
