2018 Nissan Murano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 0 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9548332

9548332 Stock #: PP1873

PP1873 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2JN179888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 108,058 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.