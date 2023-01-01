Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

108,058 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

SL ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!

2018 Nissan Murano

SL ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,058KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9548332
  • Stock #: PP1873
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2JN179888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,058 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2018 NISSAN MURANO for Sale in Saskatoon. ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

