2018 Nissan Pathfinder

89,651 KM

Details Description

$32,385

+ tax & licensing
$32,385

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech - 4X4 - LOW KMS - NAVIGATION

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech - 4X4 - LOW KMS - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$32,385

+ taxes & licensing

89,651KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10074801
  • Stock #: 623947
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM3JC623947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 623947
  • Mileage 89,651 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Wheel Drive

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
Heated Mirrors
Smart Access Doors
18" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Braking System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

4 Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
284hp/ 259lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

