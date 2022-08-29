Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

0 KM

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9190993
  • Stock #: TP8693

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Pathfinder Platinum 3.5 AWD

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

