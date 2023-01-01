$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2018 Nissan Rogue
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV Cruise Control, Back-up Camera
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
92,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10467198
- Stock #: MP516C
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT3JC761824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,600 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 NISSAN ROGUE SV, 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder engine and Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic. It has Cruise Control, Back-up Camera and many more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2