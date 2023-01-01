Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

92,600 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV Cruise Control, Back-up Camera

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV Cruise Control, Back-up Camera

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467198
  • Stock #: MP516C
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT3JC761824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,600 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 NISSAN ROGUE SV, 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder engine and Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic. It has Cruise Control, Back-up Camera and many more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

