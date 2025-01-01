$19,989+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV - AWD - CARPLAY - MOONROOF - REMOTE START
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV - AWD - CARPLAY - MOONROOF - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$19,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,045KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3JC746192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 746192
- Mileage 133,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Meticulously Maintained! - Moonroof Package - Excellent Condition
Enjoy comfort, capability, and peace of mind in this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD, finished in elegant Magnetic Black with a Charcoal cloth interior. The Moonroof Package adds a panoramic glass roof, creating an open and airy feel for both driver and passengers. Its confident All-Wheel Drive system works alongside safety features like Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Intelligent Emergency Braking to keep you secure in all conditions. Inside, heated seats, remote start, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ensure every trip is relaxing and connected. Convenience features like Nissan Intelligent Key with push-button ignition, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and the Divide-N-Hide cargo system make daily life easier. LED daytime running lights, fog lights, and roof rails add a refined, practical touch to the exterior. Meticulously maintained and in excellent condition, this Rogue is ready to deliver a smooth and dependable drive for years to come. Come down to Saskatoon Auto Connection today and take it for a spin!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Panoramic Moonroof
- RearView Monitor
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Advanced Drive-Assist Display
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Siri Eyes Free & Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Ignition
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- Divide-N-Hide Cargo System
- Fog Lights
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- LED Taillights
- Roof Rails
- 17-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Magnetic Black
Interior Colour: Charcoal Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/nissan/ca/2018-rogue.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
