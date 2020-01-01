Recent Arrival!*2018 Nissan Rogue SV Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Gray, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*This Rogue SV has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Nissan SV Rogue 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic.*Reviews:* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca