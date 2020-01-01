Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV - Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV - Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,399KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4438836
  • Stock #: 2471A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3JC806536
Exterior Colour
Caspian Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents*Recent Arrival!*2018 Nissan Rogue SV Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Blue, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*This Rogue SV has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Nissan SV Rogue 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic.*Reviews:* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

