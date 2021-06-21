Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

86,024 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV Panoramic Sunroof, AWD, Backup Camera, Sirius XM, Bluetooth

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV Panoramic Sunroof, AWD, Backup Camera, Sirius XM, Bluetooth

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,024KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7507491
  Stock #: P38497
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV2JC708159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38497
  • Mileage 86,024 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD has an abundance of cargo space and an attractive cabin that is loaded with features.

This 2018 Rogue provides a number of strengths:

Lots of standard technology and safety features
Sliding second-row seats that provide good legroom
Cavernous cargo bay with configurable storage system
Cushioned ride
Poised handling
Excellent fuel economy

Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine putting out 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: 306-934-1822

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

