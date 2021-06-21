+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD has an abundance of cargo space and an attractive cabin that is loaded with features.
This 2018 Rogue provides a number of strengths:
Lots of standard technology and safety features
Sliding second-row seats that provide good legroom
Cavernous cargo bay with configurable storage system
Cushioned ride
Poised handling
Excellent fuel economy
Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine putting out 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: 306-934-1822
