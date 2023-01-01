Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

65,943 KM

Details Description

$27,417

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,417

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

S 2WD LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

S 2WD LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

  1. 9642454
  2. 9642454
  3. 9642454
  4. 9642454
  5. 9642454
  6. 9642454
  7. 9642454
  8. 9642454
  9. 9642454
  10. 9642454
  11. 9642454
  12. 9642454
  13. 9642454
  14. 9642454
  15. 9642454
  16. 9642454
  17. 9642454
  18. 9642454
  19. 9642454
  20. 9642454
  21. 9642454
  22. 9642454
Contact Seller

$27,417

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,943KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9642454
  • Stock #: 727144
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT9JC727144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Heated Mirrors
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
LED Turn Signal Indicators




Drivers Assistance:


Reverse Camera
Hill Start Assist
Intelligent Trace Control
Intelligent Engine Brake
Active Ride Control
Blind Spot Monitoring
Cross Traffic Alert
Intelligent Emergency Braking




Performance Features:


2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
170hp/ 175lb-ft Torque
Automatic CVT Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.


At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 141,383 KM
$24,866 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue S ...
 65,943 KM
$27,417 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Expedition...
 162,602 KM
$33,386 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory