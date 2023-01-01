$27,417+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,417
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
2018 Nissan Rogue
S 2WD LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
65,943KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9642454
- Stock #: 727144
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT9JC727144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,943 KM
Vehicle Description
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Heated Mirrors
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
LED Turn Signal Indicators
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Hill Start Assist
Intelligent Trace Control
Intelligent Engine Brake
Active Ride Control
Blind Spot Monitoring
Cross Traffic Alert
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Performance Features:
2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
170hp/ 175lb-ft Torque
Automatic CVT Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
