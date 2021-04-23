Menu
2018 Nissan Sentra

78,478 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA!

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA!

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

78,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6989060
  • Stock #: P38313C
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP8JY289853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38313C
  • Mileage 78,478 KM

Vehicle Description

If youre looking for an affordable, spacious, well-equipped, safe and efficient car, this 2018 Nissan Sentra SV is the right choice for you. It has a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine with a CVT transmission which is great on gas. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Heated front seats! Eco & Sport drive modes! Traction control! Cruise control! Steering wheel audio control! Bluetooth- Hands free calling! A/C! AM/FM Radio! Back up camera! Push Start! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

