+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
If youre looking for an affordable, spacious, well-equipped, safe and efficient car, this 2018 Nissan Sentra SV is the right choice for you. It has a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine with a CVT transmission which is great on gas. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Heated front seats! Eco & Sport drive modes! Traction control! Cruise control! Steering wheel audio control! Bluetooth- Hands free calling! A/C! AM/FM Radio! Back up camera! Push Start! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1