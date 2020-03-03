Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV Back-Up Camera! Heated Seats! Cruise Control!

2018 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV Back-Up Camera! Heated Seats! Cruise Control!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  48,526KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4712565
  Stock #: PDNRD37531
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP8JL366542
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2018 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV! It has a 1.6L 4Cyl Engine FWD & a Continuous Variable Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Traction Control! Sirius XM Option! AUX & USB Port! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

