Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

137,000 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12818383

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1753980918646
  2. 1753980919295
  3. 1753980919736
  4. 1753980920156
  5. 1753980920607
  6. 1753980921035
  7. 1753980921479
  8. 1753980921938
  9. 1753980922361
  10. 1753980922776
  11. 1753980923210
  12. 1753980923618
  13. 1753980924037
  14. 1753980924454
  15. 1753980924874
  16. 1753980925290
  17. 1753980925702
  18. 1753980926134
  19. 1753980926563
  20. 1753980926979
  21. 1753980927410
  22. 1753980927841
  23. 1753980928290
  24. 1753980928743
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KG8JS336198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Ford Fusion V6 Sport for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Fusion V6 Sport 150,641 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 126,284 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 RAM 1500 ST 137,000 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2018 RAM 1500