$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Outdoorsman 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
2018 RAM 1500
Outdoorsman 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,028KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TT6JS107353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP3073
- Mileage 148,028 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows
This 2018 Ram 1500 is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 148,028 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7TT6JS107353.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$23,995
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2018 RAM 1500