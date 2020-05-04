Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,350KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4957521
  • Stock #: 99141A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM8JS357103
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Bright Bodyside Moulding
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
  • LED BED LIGHTING
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
  • BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD)
  • Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
  • TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) (STD)
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator (STD)
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Uconnect Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2008 Ford Escape XLT
 138,243 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 48,599 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Cpe...
 151,863 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Send A Message