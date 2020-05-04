- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Sunroof
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Remote Start System
- Seating
- Leather Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Bright Bodyside Moulding
- Windows
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- Monotone Paint Application
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Spray-in bedliner
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Granite Crystal Metallic
- PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
- Smart Device Integration
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
- LED BED LIGHTING
- PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
- BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD)
- Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
- TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
- TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver
- GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) (STD)
- BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
- Requires Subscription
- ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator (STD)
- CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Uconnect Access
