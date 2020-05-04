Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats

Split Bench Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Bright Bodyside Moulding Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Monotone Paint Application

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Spray-in bedliner

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Granite Crystal Metallic

PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM

Smart Device Integration

Class IV Hitch Receiver

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)

LED BED LIGHTING

PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks

BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD)

Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)

TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver

GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) (STD)

BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats

Requires Subscription

ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator (STD)

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Uconnect Access

