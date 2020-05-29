- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Sunroof
- POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- Monotone Paint Application
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Sport Performance Hood
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- BRIGHT WHITE
- PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
- 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
- Smart Device Integration
- REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
- BODY-COLOUR MOPAR RUNNING BOARDS
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD)
- Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
- MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX
- GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
- RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
- BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats
- SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
- Requires Subscription
- BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
- WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge
- CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
- RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access
- TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors
