Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

43,859 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5895594
  • Stock #: TP8373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,859 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Laramie Longhorn

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Locking Lug Nuts
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION DELETE
BLACK LARAMIE LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 6 950 LBS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP70)
BODY COLOR RUNNING BOARDS
BODY COLOR RAM TAILGATE NAMEPLATE
WHEELS: 20" X 9" PAINTED ALUMINUM CHROME INSERT (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 230 Amp Alternator 26 Gallon Fuel Tank...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP70) Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Chrome Bodyside Molding Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Ram 1500 Badge Chrome Ram Badge Chrome Tubular Side...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 43,195 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 2500 Trades...
 177,453 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 Laramie
 87,375 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory