Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Locking Lug Nuts Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION DELETE BLACK LARAMIE LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS GVWR: 6 950 LBS WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP70) BODY COLOR RUNNING BOARDS BODY COLOR RAM TAILGATE NAMEPLATE WHEELS: 20" X 9" PAINTED ALUMINUM CHROME INSERT (STD) Requires Subscription ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 230 Amp Alternator 26 Gallon Fuel Tank... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP70) Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Chrome Bodyside Molding Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Ram 1500 Badge Chrome Ram Badge Chrome Tubular Side...

