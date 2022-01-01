Menu
2018 RAM 1500

97,263 KM

$39,400

Express - 4X4, Bluetooth, Trailering Pkg, 20" Alloys

$39,400

+ taxes & licensing

97,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8085970
  • Stock #: 21-804A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 97,263 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2018 Ram 1500 Express - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 1500 Express, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Flame Red Clearcoat, black Cloth, 5" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Exterior Mirrors, Block heater, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Fog Lamps (DISC), Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Overhead airbag, Overhead Console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 25J Express (DISC), Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Charging Port, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Storage Tray, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20" x 9" Chrome-Clad Aluminum.This 1500 Express has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Express 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Conventional Spare Tire
Flame Red
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body Colour Rear Bum...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

