715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2018 Ram 1500 Express - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 1500 Express, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Flame Red Clearcoat, black Cloth, 5" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Exterior Mirrors, Block heater, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Fog Lamps (DISC), Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Overhead airbag, Overhead Console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 25J Express (DISC), Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Charging Port, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Storage Tray, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20" x 9" Chrome-Clad Aluminum.This 1500 Express has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Express 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.
