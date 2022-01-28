$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 6 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8186343

8186343 Stock #: T27318

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 97,623 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner Class IV Receiver Hitch Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Sport Performance Hood Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System 32 Gallon Fuel Tank Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) Requires Subscription CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Ventilated Front Seats

