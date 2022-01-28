$40,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 2 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8239005

8239005 Stock #: T7622A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 151,264 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) GVWR: 6 900 LBS (STD) BLACK LARAMIE LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Power Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors BODY COLOR RAM TAILGATE NAMEPLATE ADD TOW HOOKS WHEELS: 20" X 9" PAINTED ALUMINUM CHROME INSERT (STD) Requires Subscription RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Bed Cargo Divider/Extender QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Chrome Bodyside Molding Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Ram 1500 Badge Chrome Ram Badge Leather Wrappe... CHROME BUMPER PACKAGE -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Color Fender Flares Bright Front Bumper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.