2018 RAM 1500
Limited
78,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8371860
- Stock #: 99578A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
PEARL WHITE
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Ram 1500 Badge B...
