$49,000 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 3 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8371881

8371881 Stock #: TP8579A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Red/black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 62,382 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Monotone Paint Bright White Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection RED/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: 17" Aluminum Spare Wheel WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKET (STD) Requires Subscription ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips

