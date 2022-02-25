$49,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$49,000
+ taxes & licensing
62,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8371881
- Stock #: TP8579A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Red/black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,382 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Crew Cab Rebel 5.7 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Monotone Paint
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
RED/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: 17" Aluminum Spare Wheel
WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKET (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8