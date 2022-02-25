$39,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8371884

Stock #: T7422B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Sport Performance Hood Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection GVWR: 6 950 LBS TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP70) Black Tubular Side Steps Requires Subscription CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Ventilated Front Seats ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Dua... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28L SPORT -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP70) Sport Group Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips WHEELS: 20" X 9" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Truck Badging Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge

