2018 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
40,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8377524
- Stock #: F7005A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 40,878 KM
Vehicle Description
SLT 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Power Sliding Window
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD)
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Adjusta...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3