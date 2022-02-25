$39,800 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 8 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8377524

8377524 Stock #: F7005A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 40,878 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Rear Power Sliding Window Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD) GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Requires Subscription DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Adjusta...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.