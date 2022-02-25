$43,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 1 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8377536

8377536 Stock #: F8423A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,149 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Spray-in bedliner Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Bluetooth Connection PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift (STD) GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) (STD) REAR CAMERA & PARK ASSIST GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System Requires Subscription COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Bright Exterior Mirror... ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 2... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarP... BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Ram 1500 Badge Body-Colour Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror Power Fol...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.