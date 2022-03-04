Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Limited Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Limited Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 8464209
  2. 8464209
  3. 8464209
  4. 8464209
  5. 8464209
  6. 8464209
  7. 8464209
  8. 8464209
  9. 8464209
  10. 8464209
  11. 8464209
  12. 8464209
  13. 8464209
  14. 8464209
  15. 8464209
  16. 8464209
  17. 8464209
  18. 8464209
  19. 8464209
  20. 8464209
  21. 8464209
  22. 8464209
  23. 8464209
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8464209
  • Stock #: 128573
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT1JS128573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 128573
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Black Beauty is fully equipped with a V8 Crew cab 4x4, leather, sunroof, nav, bluetooth, sirius radio, a.t.c.,heated seats, steering wheel and much much more.!! Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call or text 306-280-5523

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Dual Climate Controls
short box
Crew Cab
Hill Ascent Control
Run flat tires
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Side Bed Caps
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 5
Electric Shift On The Fly
Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2009 Ford Expedition...
 201,200 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 240,304 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4,...
 183,813 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory