$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales
306-242-2323
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
Limited Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2
306-242-2323
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
151,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8464209
- Stock #: 128573
- VIN: 1C6RR7PT1JS128573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 128573
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Black Beauty is fully equipped with a V8 Crew cab 4x4, leather, sunroof, nav, bluetooth, sirius radio, a.t.c.,heated seats, steering wheel and much much more.!! Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call or text 306-280-5523
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Dual Climate Controls
short box
Crew Cab
Hill Ascent Control
Run flat tires
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Side Bed Caps
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 5
Electric Shift On The Fly
Bench Seats Split
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2