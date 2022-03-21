Menu
2018 RAM 1500

83,338 KM

Details

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

TRADESMAN

Location

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

83,338KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8916427
  • Stock #: TP8666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 83,338 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Quad Cab ST 3.6 4x4

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex fuel capable (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

