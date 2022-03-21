$30,000 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 3 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8916427

8916427 Stock #: TP8666

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 83,338 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Covering Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Bed Liner Bright White Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD) DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex fuel capable (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required) POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.