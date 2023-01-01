Menu
2018 RAM 1500

80,863 KM

Details Description Features

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Express - B/U Cam | 4WD | V8

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

80,863KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9584836
  • Stock #: F8075A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 80,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Sturdy and dependable, this 2018 Ram 1500 Express lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Ram 1500 *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a trustworthy 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blue Streak Pearl
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
Requires Subscription
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body Colour Rear Bum...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

