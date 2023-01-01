$31,800+ tax & licensing
888-350-1594
2018 RAM 1500
Express - B/U Cam | 4WD | V8
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$31,800
- Listing ID: 9584836
- Stock #: F8075A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 80,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Sturdy and dependable, this 2018 Ram 1500 Express lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Ram 1500 *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a trustworthy 1500 today!
