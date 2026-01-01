Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 2500

196,507 KM

Details Features

$22,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 2500

Outdoorsman 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Watch This Vehicle
13488512

2018 RAM 2500

Outdoorsman 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,507KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DJ7JG274808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 196,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box 189,918 KM $27,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 3.0L for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 3.0L 49,037 KM $34,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 202,115 KM $26,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2018 RAM 2500