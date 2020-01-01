2018 RAM 2500

Limited 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Sunroof
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Seating
-
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Bed Liner
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
- HD Radio
- TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- BRIGHT WHITE
- 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
- 180-amp alternator
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
- Smart Device Integration
- PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
- GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS)
- BLACK/BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/2_M
- DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
- WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD)
- BRIGHT POWER FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
- Requires Subscription
- ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Intake Winter F...
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Limited 4x4 Tailgate Applique ...
