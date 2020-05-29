Menu
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Limited

2018 RAM 2500

Limited

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,373KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5043684
  • Stock #: 99154
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL6JG346806
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Body-colour running boards
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
  • 180-amp alternator
  • Smart Device Integration
  • GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS)
  • CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAM
  • BLACK/BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/2_M
  • DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Limited 4x4 Tailgate Applique B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

