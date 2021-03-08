2018 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio PEARL WHITE HD Radio Spray-in bedliner TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 180-amp alternator TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Smart Device Integration KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Front Ventilated Seats 2nd Row Heated Seats Instrument Panel Premium Bezel Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Tow Hooks Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs ... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM T... SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Power Manual Folding Mirrors Body-Colour Grille w/RAM Body-Colour Door Handles Bifunc Projector Headlamps w/Black Painted Front Bumper Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers Painted Rear Bumper Black Premium T...

