2018 RAM 2500

31,757 KM

Details Description Features

$73,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Laramie - 6" Lift, Navigation, Leather

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$73,400

+ taxes & licensing

31,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6690782
  • Stock #: 21-388A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2018 Ram 2500 Laramie - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.New Windshield, Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, 2500 Laramie, 4D Crew Cab, 6.7L Cummins I6 Turbodiesel, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, Black, 10 Speakers, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic temperature control, Bifunc Projector Headlamps w/Black, Black Exterior Mirrors (LE7), Black Power Manual Folding Mirrors, Black Premium Taillamps, Black Wheel Centre Hub, Block heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Grille w/RAM, Bucket Seats, Convenience Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers, Front Ventilated Seats, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Hemi Badge, High-Back Seats, Highline Door Trim Panel, Instrument Panel Premium Bezel, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Faced Front Vented Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Next Generation Engine Controller, Overhead airbag, Painted Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2FH Laramie, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Split folding rear seat, Sport Appearance Group, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum.This 2500 Laramie has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Laramie 2500 6.7L Cummins I6 Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
PEARL WHITE
HD Radio
Spray-in bedliner
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
180-amp alternator
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Smart Device Integration
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Front Ventilated Seats 2nd Row Heated Seats Instrument Panel Premium Bezel Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Tow Hooks Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM T...
SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Power Manual Folding Mirrors Body-Colour Grille w/RAM Body-Colour Door Handles Bifunc Projector Headlamps w/Black Painted Front Bumper Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers Painted Rear Bumper Black Premium T...

