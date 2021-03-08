+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival!2018 Ram 2500 Laramie - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.New Windshield, Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, 2500 Laramie, 4D Crew Cab, 6.7L Cummins I6 Turbodiesel, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, Black, 10 Speakers, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic temperature control, Bifunc Projector Headlamps w/Black, Black Exterior Mirrors (LE7), Black Power Manual Folding Mirrors, Black Premium Taillamps, Black Wheel Centre Hub, Block heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Grille w/RAM, Bucket Seats, Convenience Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers, Front Ventilated Seats, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Hemi Badge, High-Back Seats, Highline Door Trim Panel, Instrument Panel Premium Bezel, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Faced Front Vented Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Next Generation Engine Controller, Overhead airbag, Painted Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2FH Laramie, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Split folding rear seat, Sport Appearance Group, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum.This 2500 Laramie has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Laramie 2500 6.7L Cummins I6 Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic
