Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 2500

90,100 KM

Details Description Features

$52,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 7239875
  2. 7239875
  3. 7239875
  4. 7239875
  5. 7239875
  6. 7239875
  7. 7239875
  8. 7239875
  9. 7239875
  10. 7239875
  11. 7239875
  12. 7239875
  13. 7239875
  14. 7239875
  15. 7239875
  16. 7239875
  17. 7239875
  18. 7239875
  19. 7239875
  20. 7239875
  21. 7239875
  22. 7239875
  23. 7239875
  24. 7239875
Contact Seller

$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

90,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7239875
  • Stock #: T17821A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 90,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 Crew Cab 4x4 6.4 Power Wagon

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
SECURITY ALARM
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Spray in Bedliner
Monotone Paint
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
220 Amp Alternator
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
LED BED LIGHTING
CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
Black Tubular Side Steps
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS (STD)
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 380 AMPS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Delete Floor Mats
WHEELS: 17" X 8.0" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKET (STD)
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66RFE) Front Armrest w/Cupholders Flat Black 6.4L Hemi Badge Flat Black Ram 2500 Badge
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH POWER BENCH SEAT W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage High Back Seats Power 10-Way Driver Seat
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto Dim Exterior Mirrors Universal Garage Door Opener Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Power Folding Mirrors Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp LED Bed Lighting Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Power Heated...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 12,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Durango R/T
 96,636 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 51,364 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory