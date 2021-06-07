2018 RAM 2500

$52,000 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 1 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7239875

7239875 Stock #: T17821A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 90,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Security SECURITY ALARM Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Spray in Bedliner Monotone Paint Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System 220 Amp Alternator Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer LED BED LIGHTING CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA Black Tubular Side Steps TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD) ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS (STD) DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 380 AMPS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Delete Floor Mats WHEELS: 17" X 8.0" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKET (STD) RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66RFE) Front Armrest w/Cupholders Flat Black 6.4L Hemi Badge Flat Black Ram 2500 Badge DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH POWER BENCH SEAT W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage High Back Seats Power 10-Way Driver Seat LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto Dim Exterior Mirrors Universal Garage Door Opener Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Power Folding Mirrors Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp LED Bed Lighting Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Power Heated...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.